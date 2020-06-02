Enjoy this delicious meal from Chef Nino at Rouses! Visit Rouses.com for more information.
Ingredients:
1 Rouses Rotisserie Chicken, deboned and torn into small pieces
1 cup plus 4 tablespoons water, separated
2-3 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
5 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger
2-3 tablespoons honey
⅓ cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
Cooked rice for serving
Directions:
In a small-medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of the water, Sriracha, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and honey, and stir. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat.
Whisk together cornstarch and remaining 4 tablespoons of water until dissolved. Add to saucepan and stir until thickened.
Reduce heat to low.
Drizzle olive oil into a separate, medium-sized skillet, and place skillet over medium heat.
Add chicken pieces and sauté until heated through.
Add the cooked sauce to the chicken and stir until completely mixed.
Add chopped cilantro and serve over warm rice. Garnish with sesame seeds.
