Another spooky event is coming to town! Get ready for Horror Gras, a festival combining Mardi Gras and Halloween. Writers, podcasters and artists are joining the event with panels and game shows! Plenty of food trucks and vendors will be there for you convenience. Horror Gras is a family event! Treats and activities will be there for the kids and of course, the event has a Halloween theme.
The event is free and will take place on October 26, 2019 and October 27, 2019 at Gamers n Geeks, which is 5701 Moffett Rd. Suite N. Hours on Saturday are 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
You can find more information on Facebook!
Details include:
What: Horror Gras
When: October 26-27, 2019
Hours: Saturday (Noon- 9:00 p.m.) Sunday (Noon- 6:00 p.m.)
Tickets: Free
Where: Gamers n Geeks (5701 Moffett Rd. Suit N)
