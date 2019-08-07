It is hard to believe that kids are already back to school! In this “Tips from a Teacher” segment we are learning how to help our students who have a hard time making friends. Parent’s Magazine suggests keeping your child’s temperament in mind. Some kids are happy doing multiple activities while others need more downtime at home. It is all about balance and what works best for your kids!
