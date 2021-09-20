The following information was provided by United Way of Southwest Alabama:
On Thursday, September 23and Friday, September 24, Mobile County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) will host a Hurricane Ida Resource Fair at Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin Street, 36604) from 7am until 11 am. Several area nonprofits and government agencies will be on site to provide storm-related assistance to Hurricane Ida survivors and evacuees. Evacuees will also have the opportunity to speak to representatives regarding legal services, school registration, medical services, and many other important necessities.
Evacuees must provide a valid driver’s license or photo ID during the intake process to ensure that we are servicing those directly affected by Hurricane Ida. If no ID is available, we will accept other documentation to verify the household’s name and residency.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to CDC guidelines, facemasks are required regardless of vaccination status. The venue will offer social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available.
Participating organizations
- AIDS Alabama South
- Alabama West Florida United Methodist Conference
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
- AltaPointe
- American Red Cross of South Alabama Chapter
- AARP Alabama
- Baldwin County VOAD
- Bayou Clinic
- Catholic Social Services Archdiocese of Mobile
- City of Mobile
- City of Mobile Parks and Recreation
- Crisis Cleanup
- Dumas Wesley Community Center
- Feeding the Gulf Coast
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Goodwill Gulf Coast
- Governor’s Office of Volunteer Service
- Housing First, Inc.
- Lifelines Family Counseling
- Mennonite Disaster Services
- Mobile County Commission
- Mobile County Health Department
- Mobile County Public School System
- Mobile County Emergency Management Agency
- Mobile County VOAD
- Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy
- Penelope House
- Project Thrive
- South Alabama Volunteer Lawyer Program
- United Cerebral Palsy
- United Way 2-1-1
- United Way of Southwest Alabama
- Victory Health Partners
- Volunteers of America Southeast (VOASE)
- Veterans Recovery Resources
For those interested in volunteering, please go to the following website, https://volunteer.uwswa.org, click on the “Needs” tab and choose “Hurricane Ida Resource Fair Volunteer.”
Thank you to the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation and AARP for supplying hurricane recovery supplies. For anyone interested in donating, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host a Hurricane Ida Supply Drive on Saturday, September 18 at the Alpha House (606 St. Francis St. Mobile, 36602) to benefit the UWSWA and the Resource Fair. They have asked for personal care items including diapers (adult and baby), baby formula, deodorant, soap, lotion, feminine products, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrush, shaving tools, and toilet tissue
To help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts
- Text “IdaRelief21” to 91999, and follow the directions you receive in the response
- Scan the QR Code
About United Way of Southwest Alabama
The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help thousands local people each year.
The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding areas to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.