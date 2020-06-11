Services at South Coast are starting back soon in the building! Sunday, June 14, 2020 is a big day. Services will be available in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Lead Pastor of South Coast Church, John Breland, joined Chelsey at the station. Please make reservations on their website to ensure social distancing will be present. They will be cleaning in between services and making sure everyone is socially distant.
South Coast Church:
Address: 1000 Cody Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
Visit their website for more information!
