This quick and easy recipe from Rouses' Chef Nino will be one of your family favorites!
INGREDIENTS:
1 Jar Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of your choice
1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined
4 fresh garlic cloves, freshly peeled and chopped finely
4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
8 basil leaves, roughly chopped
½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
1 pound of Rouses Pasta, cooked
STEPS:
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic in the oil until garlic begins to brown.
2. Add shrimp to skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until shrimp are cooked completely. Add tomato sauce and salt, and bring to a low boil, allowing the sauce to reduce for a few minutes.
3. Remove from heat and add basil. Stir to incorporate, and serve over your favorite pasta.
