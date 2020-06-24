Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shows you a delicious chicken thighs dish you can use to impress your family and guests!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 cup of your favorite Bloody Mary mix
- ½ cup Vodka
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- 4 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tablespoon fresh minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 jar pickled green beans for garnish
- 1 jar pickled okra for garnish
- 6-8 cups cooked rice
STEPS:
1. Thoroughly mix all ingredients (except for the chicken, green beans, okra and olive oil) in a medium mixing bowl.
2. Add the chicken thighs and coat thoroughly. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours covered, turning occasionally to ensure proper distribution of marinade.
3. Remove thighs from marinade and place in a preheated skillet with olive oil.
4. Pan sear on medium heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until there is no pink in the middle. Remove from skillet and plate with green beans and okra over cooked rice.
