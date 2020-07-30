SUPPLIES NEEDED:
· 1 pork tenderloin, 1-2 pounds
· 4 tablespoons of your favorite lemon pepper seasoning
· ¼ cup Rouses Olive Oil
· Heavy duty aluminum foil, cut to 18 inches GRILLING PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat grill on high.
2. Prepare tenderloin by removing all fat and “silver” skin. Spread olive oil over entire tenderloin and season generously with lemon pepper seasoning.
3. Place pork directly on hot grill and sear for 2 minutes on each side, turning once. Remove pork from grill and place on sheet of aluminum foil. Wrap tightly with foil.
4. Place foil-wrapped pork on grill away from burner and cook on indirect heat for 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F. Turn every 10 minutes.
5. Remove pork from grill and unwrap foil. Slice pork into ¼-inch slices.
BAKING PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Prepare tenderloin by removing all fat and “silver” skin. Spread olive oil over entire tenderloin and season generously with lemon pepper seasoning.
3. Heat a skillet over medium heat; when hot, place pork directly in the skillet and sear for 2 minutes on each side, turning once.
4. Remove pork from skillet and place on sheet of aluminum foil. Wrap tightly with foil.
5. Place foil-wrapped pork in preheated 350°F oven for 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F.
6. Remove from oven and unwrap foil. Slice pork into ¼-inch slices
