Baumhower’s Victory Grille is back and better than ever at The Shoppes at Bel Air! As part of our grand reopening, we are introducing our exclusive Alabama Hot Chicken. With all the flavors of turmeric, ginger, thyme, garlic, honey, black strap molasses, and apple cider vinegar, our made from scratch Alabama Hot Chicken Sauce starts slow and finishes with a bang, and it’s packed with all the immune boosting properties of these savory ingredients. It’s only available for a limited time at Baumhower’s Victory Grille at The Shoppes at Bel Air.
Spencer and Zack from Baumhower's stopped by Studio 10 to make this signature dish! It features a fresh, Southern fried boneless chicken thigh smothered in Alabama Hot Chicken Sauce, served with smoked Gouda cheese grits, Ms. Mary’s Southern Greens, and a homestyle biscuit.
ALABAMA HOT CHICKEN
- INGREDIENTS:
- Mojo-marinated boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- Smoked Gouda cheese grits
- Ms. Mary’s Southern Greens
- Baumhower’s Hot Sauce
- Honey
- Blackstrap Molasses
- Apple cider vinegar
- Special seasoning blend (Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Thyme, etc.)
STEPS:
We start with a mojo-marinated boneless, skinless chicken thigh. Then fry to crispy, golden perfection before smothering it in our made from scratch Alabama Hot Chicken sauce. It’s served in a cast iron skillet along with smoked Gouda cheese grits and Ms. Mary’s Southern Greens, which is a mix of both turnips and collards, and a homestyle biscuit.
WANT TO GO?
- Baumhower’s Victory Grille at The Shoppes at Bel Air
- 3206 Joe Treadwell Drive
- Mobile, AL 36606
- 251-378-2444
- www.baumhowers.com
- @baumhowers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
- Monday – Thursday 11AM-10PM
- Friday – Saturday 11AM-11PM
- Sunday 11AM-9PM
- Happy Hour Drink Specials
- Monday – Friday 11AM-6PM
- Featuring Half Time Food Specials
- Monday – Friday 2PM-5PM
- Kids Eat Free Every Tuesday All Day
- Girls Night Out Every Thursday 6PM-9PM
- Order online at www.baumhowers.com.
