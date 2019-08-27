Smac & Pooh from Smac's Shack Food Truck stopped by Studio 10 and made their delicious Alabama white sauce!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups of mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon brown mustard
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.