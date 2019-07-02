Erin from Farm Fresh Meats is putting together a 4th of July All-American feast! She's featuring Farm Fresh ground beef, bacon and hot dogs...all made in-house.
INGREDIENTS:
Bacon Cheese Burgers:
- Farm Fresh 80/20 ground beef
- Farm Fresh smoked bacon
- Farm Fresh Sliced American Cheese
- Whatever desired condiments (pickles, onion, tomato, ketchup, mayo, mustard)
Hot Dogs:
- Farm Fresh Franks
- Whatever desired condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard, relish)
Corn Dog Bites:
- Farm Fresh Franks (cut in 1/3’s)
- Dry Ingredients:
- 1 cup AP flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- Wet Ingredients:
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup milk
STEPS: For the Corndog Bites:
Heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Whisk all dry ingredients together and all wet ingredients together. Add wet into dry and whisk until batter is thick. Set aside. Add the sliced hot dogs and ¼ cup of AP flour into a gallon size bag, seal and shake.
Working in small batches, add the hot dog pieces to the batter and toss to coat well. Using a fork, remove each hot dog piece into the hot oil and fry for around 3 minutes, turning them once or twice to ensure all sides are browned. Drain on paper towel, serve with ketchup and mustard and ENJOY!!
