Ben from 1031 Meals uses almond flour to make these pancakes gluten-free and low-carb, but also delicious! You can also add sugar-free chocolate chips, berries or pecans for a twist.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 tbsp Stevia
- 1 tsp gluten-free baking powder
- 1/8 tsp pink Himalayan or sea salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- (Optional)1 tsp vanilla extract
- (Optional) pecans, berries, or sugar-free chocolate chips
STEPS:
Whisk all ingredients together, except berries, nuts, or chocolate, in a bowl until smooth. Let batter sit for 10 minutes.
Preheat a griddle to medium-low heat. Pour circles of batter onto the griddle to the desired size.
Cook about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, until bubbles start to form on the edges. Flip and cook another minute or two, until browned on the other side. Add extras once flipped.
Be careful not to burn!
