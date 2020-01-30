Chef Nino from Rouses shares this hearty soup that's easy to make and perfect for soup weather!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Andouille Sausage, diced
- 1 small onion, diced into 1/8-inch squares
- 2 stalks celery, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 pounds peeled Louisiana sweet potatoes, diced into 1-inch squares
- 2 ounces praline liqueur
- 2 quarts chicken broth
- 2 ounces brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- Pinch each of cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne pepper
- 3 ounces heavy cream
- Kosher or sea salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
STEPS:
1. In a medium stockpot, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add andouille sausage and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add onion and celery, and cook until tender.
2. Add thyme and sweet potatoes. Sauté for 5 minutes.
3. Deglaze pan with praline liqueur, then add chicken broth and brown sugar. Add white pepper, cayenne, cinnamon and nutmeg.
4. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes.
5. Add heavy cream, salt and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, stirring to incorporate. Garnish with parsley.
