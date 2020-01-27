Tony Chachere's is helping us get ready for the Big Game and Mardi Gras! These pulled pork sandwiches are packed with flavor, and they're extra easy because they're made in a slow cooker. The creamy coleslaw is the perfect side item and topping for your pork.
Roasted Garlic Apple Cider BBQ Slow Cooked Pork Sandwiches:
INGREDIENTS:
- Tony Chachere's Roasted Garlic Injectable Marinade
- 1 (4 pound) pork shoulder roast
- Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning
- 1 cup barbeque sauce
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
STEPS:
Inject roast with Roasted Garlic Injectable Marinade. Place the pork roast into the slow cooker. Pour in the barbecue sauce, apple cider vinegar, and chicken broth. Cover with bell pepper. Cover and cook until the roast shreds easily with a fork, 5 to 6 hours or on low for 9 hours..Remove the roast from the slow cooker, and shred. Return the shredded pork to the slow cooker. Spread the inside of both halves of hamburger buns with butter. Toast under broiler. Serve with coleslaw.
Creamy Coleslaw:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bag shredded coleslaw
- 1/2 purple onion, diced
- 1/2 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Creole Bold Seasoning or No Salt Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons sugar or sweetener
STEPS:
Mix first 4 ingredients in one bowl. Mix next 5 ingredients in another bowl. Mix together. Serve with sliders or as a side with brisket.
