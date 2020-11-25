Looking for a Simple and Fun seasonal cocktail to spice up your holiday season? Jessie Price from Eating Well shows up a couple of Apple Cider Cocktails that are super simple and mighty tasty.
Our editors have come up with a bunch of delicious fall twists on cocktails and they all incorporate apple cider to give them that fall flavor. So I am going to show you two of them today. The first one is a mocktail it is a cranberry apple spritzer and it is just three ingredients. In fact all of the cocktails that we did with cider are three ingredients so it’s cider, cranberry juice, and then you top it with a little bit of seltzer water it could not be any simpler. And you know a lot of times I would even have these ingredients on hand. OK so there is that one, then this is the one I love, I love rum, this is a spiced rum, it’s Capt Morgan Spiced Rum so I am going to do one and a half ounces AKA a shot of rum in here and then I am going to do two parts so two shows or three ounces of cider over that and the typical spices in spiced rum are very warming like nutmeg, cinnamon kind of flavors and they go really well with cider it’s actually like a perfect match then I just topped it off with club soda and that is it. Cheers to fall, cheers to the holidays and if you would like these recipes go to Eatingwell.com or check out the December issue which is out and available right now.
Eating Well Magazine is published by the parent company of this station, The Meredith Corporation.
