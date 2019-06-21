shrimp

Chef Nino from Rouses shares this Asian-style shrimp dish with a spicy kick!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses Louisiana wild caught shrimp, 21 count peeled and cleaned
  • 4 ounces Asian Chili Garlic Sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely cut
  • 1 tbsp. fresh ginger, finely cut
  • 2 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. cracked black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

STEPS:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and let marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally to ensue even seasoning. Place shrimp in hot skillet, turning occasionally for about 10 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and can easily be cut in half.

