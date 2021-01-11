Need an easy and authentic dinner idea? Chef Nino from Rouses has you covered! Check out this delicious Ravioli Pesto dish.
Serves 2-3
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
· 1 package Rouses Fresh Big Ravioli (Mediterranean Eggplant or Butternut Squash), or any one of the many fresh stuffed pastas Rouses offers
· 7.1-ounce jar Seggiano Fresh Basil Pesto Genovese
· 1-ounce wedge Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese
PROCEDURES:
1. Bring 2 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil in a large saucepan, then reduce it to a gentle boil.
2. Add pasta to water, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes.
3. Once pasta is cooked, gently remove it with a slotted spoon into a medium mixing bowl.
4. Spoon the entire jar of Seggiano Fresh Pesto over the cooked pasta, and gently mix until all the ravioli is coated evenly.
5. Portion ravioli into bowls, and grate Parmigiano-Reggiano over the top of each.
Serve immediately
For more great recipes, visit Rouses.com!
