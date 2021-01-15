Bay Barbeque pitmaster Arthur Green visits Studio 10 and shows us how he prepares delicious baby back ribs and beef brisket.
Bay Barbeque offers a variety of quality smoked meats along with all the sides. Featuring their signature brine and seasonings, their meats are smoked to the perfect tenderness.
This locally-owned Mobile restaurant features dine-in, takeout and catering. They're open Tuesday-Saturday, so be sure to visit them or give them a call.
MORE INFO:
- BAY BARBEQUE
- 59 N Florida Street
- Mobile, AL 36607
- (251) 408-9997
- www.baybarbeque.com
