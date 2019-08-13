April, the Rouses dietitian, shows you a great option for a healthier brownie, just in time for back to school lunches.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons Brummel & Brown Buttery Spread with Real Yogurt, melted
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup Swerve Sweetener
- 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup Hershey’s Cocoa Powder
ADDITIONAL ITEMS:
- 8x8 baking dish
- Cooking spray
- Whisk
- Rubber spatula
- Measuring cups
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Hand-beat eggs in small bowl. Mix in yogurt, buttery spread, sugar and serve.
Add vanilla extract and stir to incorporate. Slowly add flour and cocoa powder, stirring with each addition.
Coat baking dish with cooking spray, and pour mixture into baking dish. Bake 25-30 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes, then slice into brownie squares and serve.
