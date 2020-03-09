1031 Meals shows us these delicious low-carb egg bites that are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast!
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 slices of bacon- cooked and chopped. (try to use a clean version with no nitrates, sugar, or MSG)
- 1 cup REAL cheddar cheese or cheese of your choosing
- 12 Eggs
- Pink Himalayan salt and black pepper to taste
STEPS:
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
Take a 12 cup muffin tin and spray all of the cups with non stick olive oil cooking spray.
Cover bottom of each cup with your desired amount of bacon and then top with your desired amount of cheese.
Crack one egg directly into each cup.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste- feel free to add any spices or seasonings you like.
Bake for 10-15 minutes or until yolks are to your desired texture. Shorter time for runny yolk and longer for solid.
For Spinach and Veggie Egg cups, just replace bacon with spinach and add the veggies. There are literally 1000's of combinations. Just choose whatever proteins and veggies and cheese and spices you enjoy and make yourself a healthy nutritious low-carb keto friendly breakfast or snack! These are great on the go! Make ahead and reheat for 30-45 seconds and enjoy!
