Lucy Greer joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with another delicious recipe. If you would like to know more about Greer's, visit this website.
Bacon, Jalapeno and Goat Cheese stuffed chicken breasts
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
4 oz plain goat cheese, room temperature
4 oz garlic herb goat cheese, room temperature
2 green onions, thinly sliced
3 tbsp. jarred jalapeños, chopped
8 slices bacon
kosher salt
black pepper
Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook bacon until just lightly browned. Do not cook it through. Remove bacon. Keep bacon grease in skillet.
Combine goat cheese, green onions, jalapeños in a bowl.
Place each chicken breast between a piece of plastic wrap. Use a mallet or heavy skillet to pound chicken breasts to the same thickness, 1/2” thick at most. Season both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.
Spread 1/4 goat cheese mixture on one side of each chicken breast. Spread it out evenly. Roll it up as tightly as you can. Wrap each breast with 2 slices of bacon. Secure with toothpicks.
Heat the reserved bacon grease in the same skillet over medium high heat. Cook chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a preheated 400 oven for 40 minutes until cooked through, internal temperature 165 degrees.
