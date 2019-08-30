Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is showing off the huge variety of meats from Rouses, ready to grill or cook, including sausage, boudin, bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, prime rib burgers, and a new chicken sausage with blue cheese...just to name a few!
He also prepared delicious bacon-wrapped boudin that you'll want to make for your football parties or Labor Day weekend.
7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
Theodore, AL 36582 (251) 653-7391
1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
Gulf Shores, AL 36542 (251) 948-4715
112 Saraland Loop
Saraland, AL 36571 (251) 675-8124
4350 Old Shell Rd.
Mobile, AL 36608 (251) 380-0020
6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
Spanish Fort, AL 36527 (251) 621-0552
7765 Airport Boulevard #609
Mobile, AL 36608 251-272-5026
25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
Orange Beach, AL 36561 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
www.rouses.com
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at
www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
