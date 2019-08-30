ROUSES

Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is showing off the huge variety of meats from Rouses, ready to grill or cook, including sausage, boudin, bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, prime rib burgers, and a new chicken sausage with blue cheese...just to name a few!

He also prepared delicious bacon-wrapped boudin that you'll want to make for your football parties or Labor Day weekend.

