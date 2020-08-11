Edward and Angela from Shotgun BBQ Sauce fire up the grill on Studio 10 with some delicious boneless chicken thighs, stuffed with asparagus and wrapped in bacon. With its sweet and tangy flavor, Shotgun BBQ Sauce takes these chicken thighs to the next level!
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thighs w/ Asparagus
- Step 1- Rinse boneless chicken thighs
- Step 2- Chicken thighs with Shotgun BBQ Sauce on flat surface and lay asparagus inside midway body of meat
- Step 3- Roll chicken thigh around asparagus
- Step 4- Take bacon and roll 1-2 pieces around chicken thigh
- Step 5- Place 1-2 toothpicks into bacon and thigh to hold together
- Step 6- Place on medium heat on grill to allow to cook all the way through
Find on Facebook
Email: Shotgunbbqsauce@gmail.net
Call: 251-725-3430
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.