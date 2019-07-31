Who doesn't love banana pudding? Lucy from Greer's Markets shares her recipe for this classic crowd-pleasing dessert!
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz cream cheese, at room temperature
- 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
- 5 oz box instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2.5 cups whole milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 16 oz. whipped topping thawed
- 6 large bananas, sliced
- 1 box vanilla wafers
STEPS:
In a large bowl beat cream cheese with electric mixer until fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk and beat until smooth. Add pudding mix and beat until smooth. Slowly add milk while beating. Add vanilla extract. Beat until smooth.
Fold in 8 oz thawed whipped topping using a spatula to incorporate. This will take a few minutes to get it fully incorporated and smooth.
Layer in a 9x13 dish. There will be 3 layers each of cookies, bananas and pudding. Line the bottom of the pan with vanilla waffers. Layer sliced bananas on top evenly so that each bite gets banana. Spoon 1/3 pudding mixture over the bananas and spread out so that all bananas are covered. Repeat layers 2 more times. Spread 8 oz of thawed whipped topping evenly on top.
Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.