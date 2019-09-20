Chef Nino from Rouses puts a Cajun spin on an Italian dish, using orzo, delicious andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers and onion.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1½ tablespoons Rouses Sicilian Olive Oil
- 1 pound Rouses andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices
- 1 finely chopped green bell pepper
- 1 finely chopped red bell pepper
- 1 finely chopped medium white onion
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp (21 count), peeled and deveined
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
- 1½ cups orzo, cooked according to instructions on box
- 2 tablespoons dried thyme, divided
- 1 can San Marzano tomatoes, drained
STEPS:
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Sauté andouille sausage for 5 minutes. Add bell peppers and onion to pan; sauté 2
minutes. Add garlic and Old Bay Seasoning to pan; sauté 1 minute.
3. Add shrimp, wine and clam juice; bring to a boil. Cook for 10 minutes, or until shrimp
are cooked through.
4. Stir in cooked orzo; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes or until liquid is
absorbed.
5. Place pan over medium-high heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the thyme and the tomatoes;
cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally.
6. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon thyme.
