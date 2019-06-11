It’s officially grilling season! Farm Fresh Meats wants to help you find ways to integrate their meat into every meal. On Studio 10, Erin demonstrates their all new BBQ Pig Wings, homemade potato salad with bacon and Southern style baked beans, jazzed up with sausage, onions and peppers.
INGREDIENTS:
1. MAIN COURSE
- PIG WINGS (char-grilled and basted with So Good BBQ Sauce)
Erin says, "I will be grilling the Pig Wings at Farm Fresh right before the show but I will explain to viewers how I made them and how easy it is to do at home! My goal for this particular item is to introduce everyone to something that they have never seen before. Pig wings are a SHOW STOPPER and they are extremely delicious!"
2. SIDE DISH #1 (FARM FRESH POTATO SALAD)
- 1 bag red potatoes
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayo
- green onions, chopped
- 2 pounds Farm Fresh bacon, cut into lardons and pan fried
- Greek seasoning
- salt & pepper
3. SIDE DISH #2 (FARM FRESH SOUTHERN STYLE BAKED BEANS)
- 2 large cans Bush's Baked Beans
- 1 medium white onion, diced
- 1 large green or red bell pepper, diced
- 2 whole jalapeños, seeded and diced
- 1 pound Farm Fresh Old Timer sausage, cut into bite sized pieces and pan fried until crisp
STEPS:
FOR THE POTATO SALAD:
Cut potatoes in ½ or in ¼’s depending on the size of each potato. You want uniform sized pieces so that they all cook at the same time. Boil for 5-7 minutes or until fork tender; do not overcook! Remove potatoes from water and place on a drying rack so they can dry completely! Next, cut bacon into lardons and pan fry until crisp; drain on a paper towel and set aside. Mix sour cream, mayo, seasonings and most of the green onions in with the potatoes and refrigerate until it has thoroughly chilled. Lastly, top with remaining green onions and bacon and serve!
FOR THE SOUTHERN STYLE BAKED BEANS:
Pan fry bite size pieces of Old Timer until slightly browned. Once desired texture has been reached, remove from pan and sauté onions, bell peppers and jalapeno peppers until they become translucent. Leave all of the sausage drippings in the pan to cook your veggies in!! Extra flavor!!! Add sausage and veggies in with the baked beans and cook for 15-30 minutes to let the flavors combine. Finally, serve and ENJOY!!!
