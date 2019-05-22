Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows you a smokey sweet twist on the traditional potato salad. It's the perfect side dish for your Memorial Day feast!
INGREDIENTS:
BBQ Sauce:
•1/4 cup sweet onion, finely chopped
•1 tbsp. olive oil
•2 cups ketchup
•1 tbsp. yellow mustard
•1/4 cup dark brown sugar
•1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
•1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
•1/4 tsp. garlic powder
•1/2 tsp. chili powder
•1/4 tsp. black pepper
•1/4 tsp. dried oregano
•1/2 tsp. kosher salt
•1/4 tsp. cocoa powder
•Dash of cinnamon
•6 tbsp. water
Potato Salad:
•2.5 lbs. red potatoes, small dice
•2 tbsp. olive oil
•1.5 tsp. kosher salt, divided
•1/2 tsp. black pepper
•1 rib celery, finely chopped
•1 green onion, thinly sliced
•1/2 cup cooked bacon, crumbled
•1/4 cup mayonnaise
•3/4 cup BBQ sauce
STEPS:
Bake potatoes: Toss potatoes, 2 tbsp. olive oil, 1.25 tsp. kosher salt and 1/2 tsp. black pepper together. Spread onto a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 35 minutes until fork tender. Allow to cool slightly.
Prepare BBQ sauce: Heat 1 tbsp. olive oil in a sauce pot over medium low heat. Add onion. Cook for 8-10 minutes until softened. Add ketchup, yellow mustard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, chili powder, black pepper, oregano, kosher salt, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and water. Whisk together over medium low heat until it bubbles slightly. Turn the heat even lower once it bubbles. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
*If you are using this BBQ sauce for any application other than this potato salad, you may add more water to create a thinner sauce. Sauce needs to be this consistency according to recipe for potato salad.
In a small bowl whisk together 1/4 cup mayonnaise and 3/4 cup cooked BBQ sauce until smooth.
In a large bowl combine slightly cooled potatoes, celery, green onion, bacon, 1/4 tsp. kosher salt and mayonnaise BBQ sauce. Stir gently until combined. Serve immediately or place in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
