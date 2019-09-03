Dietitian April from Rouses Markets has a great lunch or dinner option, using sugar free BBQ sauce for a healthier swap!
Sugar Free Barbeque Shrimp
INGREDIENTS:
1lb bag Rouses 50/71 count shrimp, thawed
1/3 cup G Hughes Sugar Free Sauce
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp Paul Prudhomme Salt Free Sugar Free Creole Seasoning
Pinch paprika
You will also need:
Medium Mixing Bowl
8x8 casserole baking dish
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350F. Drain liquid from shrimp. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together shrimp, sauce, garlic powder, and creole seasoning. After shrimp are well coated, pour the mixture into casserole baking dish. Sprinkle paprika over the top of shrimp. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Makes about 4 servings.
Nutrition: (per 4 ounce portion) 106 calories, <1 g total fat, 0 saturated fat, 236 mg sodium, 1.25 g carbs, 0g fiber, 24 g protein
Simple Honey Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette Slaw
INGREDIENTS:
1 fresh lemon, juiced
5 Tbsp Rouses Olive Oil
3 teaspoons Rouses honey
1 Tbsp Rouses balsamic vinegar
3 cups cabbage slaw mix
¼ tsp black pepper
You will also need:
Small Mixing Bowl
Whisk
Tongs
STEPS:
In a small mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, olive oil, honey, balsamic vinegar. Mix well. Toss cabbage slaw with vinaigrette and top with black pepper.
Nutrition: (per 4 ounce portion) 131 calories, 11 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 9 g carbs, 6.6 mg sodium
