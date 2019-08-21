Lucy from Greer's Markets is showing you an easy way to have Mexican night at home!
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 burrito size flour tortillas
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- Filling:
- 1.25 lbs ground sirloin
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 small onion, chopped small
- 4 oz can chopped green chilies
- 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- Enchilada Sauce:
- 3 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 heaping tbsp. flour
- 1 tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 tbsp. chili powder
- 3/4 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 cups water
STEPS:
Make Enchilada Sauce: Combine ground cumin, garlic powder, kosher salt, oregano, onion powder, and black pepper together in a small bowl. Heat vegetable oil in a sauce pan over medium heat. Pour flour and combined spices into sauce pan with oil. Whisk constantly for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and whisk. Add water while whisking. Sauce will begin to thicken. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground sirloin, onion, and red bell pepper. Cook for 10 minutes until cooked through. Drain. Return to the skillet.
Add green chilies, black beans, kosher salt, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin and black pepper to the skillet with drained meat and vegetables. Cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick cooking spray. Place 1/2 cup of filling in each flour tortilla. Roll up, do not fold edges like a burrito. Place rolled enchiladas seam side down in the baking dish. Line enchiladas up close together so all 8 fit.
Pour enchilada sauce over the rolled enchiladas. Make sure sauce covers all of the edges. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
