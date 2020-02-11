From Erin with Farm Fresh Meats: "Looking to impress a loved one or significant other this Valentine’s Day?? This is the recipe for you!! Beef Wellington can be an intimidating dish to conquer but; as long as you have a plan and you start with quality ingredients; you are bound to be a success! Not to mention, you will have some extremely happy dinner guests! Beef Wellington is the preparation of beef filet coated with a mushroom pate, wrapped in prosciutto and puff pastry then baked. The key to a crispy exterior is to make sure that all of your ingredients are as dry as possible before wrapping them in the puff pastry. My recipe is for individual beef wellingtons, which I find to be much easier to prepare than the traditional whole loin wellington".
*How Many Servings: 4
*Prep Time: 20 minutes day before cooking, 15 minutes day of cooking
*Cook Time: 25 minutes in oven
*Difficulty Level (Beginner, Intermediate or Expert): Expert
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Prime or Choice Grade 1-inch Filets
- Puff Pastry: 8 circles cut slightly larger than filets
- 8 slices of thinly sliced prosciutto
- Dijon mustard
- 2 packs of baby portabella mushrooms
- 6 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 2 shallots
- 5 cloves garlic
- salt and pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
STEPS:
Day before serving:
1. Have your butcher cut you (4) 1-inch Prime or Choice Grade Beef Filets. Bring your filets to room temperature and season each steak with salt and pepper.
2. Pour 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a hot, non-stick skillet and cook for 1 to 1 ½ minutes per side. Remove filets from pan, let rest, pat dry and cool in refrigerator overnight.
3. In a food processor; blend mushrooms, fresh thyme, shallot and garlic until a fine paste is formed. Cook mixture in the same pan as filets until all moisture has cooked out of the mushrooms. Remove mushroom mixture from pan and cool in the refrigerator overnight.
Day of serving:
1. Remove puff pastry from freezer to defrost. Once puff pastry is workable (about 40 minutes after removing from freezer) roll sheets out until the are wide enough to cut 4 circles out of each sheet. Place puff pastry in refrigerator to stay cool until you are ready to assemble your wellingtons.
2. Brush a thin layer of Dijon mustard on each side of your filets.
3. Place two pieces of prosciutto on a clean surface, making sure to overlap each piece slightly so you have one long piece of prosciutto.
4. Spread mushroom mixture on top of the prosciutto and sprinkle with a few extra pieces of fresh thyme.
5. Place one filet in the middle of the prosciutto and wrap the filet with the mushroom covered prosciutto, covering all sides.
6. Place filet in the center of one of your pre-cut puff pastry circles, then top the filet with another puff pastry circle. Crimp all sides making sure you seal the filet entirely.
7. Beat one egg and brush each pastry with the egg mixture to create a glossy look.
8. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and cook your wellingtons for 20-25 minutes or until the center of each filet is at 135 degrees.
9. Once each pastry is golden brown, remove from oven, let rest for 5 minutes and ENJOY!!
