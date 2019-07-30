Chef Nino shows us how to make a po'boy sandwich, using Rouses fresh green onion chicken sausage, bell pepper and onion, braised in beer.
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ pounds Rouses fresh green onion sausage
2 beers of choice
1 red bell pepper (cut into 1/8 inch strips)
1 yellow bell pepper (cut into 1/8 in strips)
1 orange bell pepper (cut into 1/8 in strips)
1 Vidalia onion (cut into 1/8 in strips)
6 Rouses po'boy buns
STEPS:
Using a sharp knife, puncture holes randomly in the sausage, and place sausage in skillet. Add enough beer to cover the sausage completely.
Bring the beer to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sausage is cooked through (about 10 minutes on each side). Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees!
Transfer sausage to a platter and set aside. Reduce the remaining liquid in the pot to an almost syrup consistency. Add cut bell peppers, and onions and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes or until desired consistency.
Cut sausage into 6 inch pieces and place back into skillet so that each piece can absorb the sauce. Spoon sauce, sausage and vegetables into cut buns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.