Grilling season is here! Lucy Greer prepares a mouthwatering T-bone steak from Greer's, accentuated by a Mediterranean herb butter for even more flavor.
INGREDIENTS:
Mediterranean Butter:
- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
- 4 oz feta cheese, Mediterranean herb, crumbled
- 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tbsp. fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- pinch of black pepper
STEPS:
Place butter, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, kosher salt and pepper in a bowl. Mash together with fork or spoon until well combined. Place butter mixture on a piece of parchment or waxed paper. Form into a log. Roll up paper and twist both ends like a piece of candy. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. Slice desired amount of butter and melt over hot steak, chicken, fish, or vegetables.
Steaks:
Season steaks very liberally on both sides and edges with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Use more salt and pepper than you think because you want seasoning to reach more than just the surface. Allow to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Cook steaks using your desired method- grill, cast iron skillet, sauté pan, grill pan. Cook until steak reaches your desired internal temperature. Use high heat to create a nicely browned crust. When the steak is ready to be flipped it will be easy to move. If the steak does not release when you try to flip using tongs, it’s not ready to flip. Rare 120-130 degrees, medium rare 130-140 degrees, medium 140-150 degrees, well 150-160 degrees. Once steak is removed from heat, allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
If using Mediterranean Butter, place a slice on steak once removed from the heat. Allow the butter to melt on the steak while the steak rests.
