Jeremiah from Southwood Kitchen made this delicious dish, using all local ingredients, to get us ready for Victory Teaching Farm's "Down to Earth" Farm-raiser.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup butternut squash, peeled, 1/2" diced
- 1 baguette, sliced lengthwise
- Blackening seasoning
- 2 tablespoons melted butter for blackening
- Chives or microgreens for garnish
- For Mustard Green Pesto:
- 1 cup chopped mustard greens
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1/2 cup Parmesan
- 1 tablespoon pecan pieces
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Pinch salt & pepper
- For Whipped Ricotta:
- 15 ounces ricotta (at room temp)
- 10 ounces goat cheese (at room temp)
- Salt & pepper
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss squash with a little oil or butter and season with salt and pepper. Place on roasting pan and roast for five minutes or until done.
Combine cheese in electric mixer, whip until smooth. Combine all pesto ingredients in food processor, process until smooth.
Toss shrimp with butter and blackening seasoning.
Heat a cast iron pan on high for the shrimp. When hot, add shrimp and cook one minute, then flip and cook another minute. Remove from pan when done. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1/2 inch pieces.
Toast baguette in oven until golden brown. Spread cheese mix on bread, then spread pesto. Arrange squash and shrimp on top. Then garnish and slice on a bias into 1 1/2 inch wide pieces. Serve with a nice Sauvignon Blanc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.