Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows us how to elevate your classic burger using blue cheese and a creamy garlic and herb sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
Blue Cheese Burgers:
- 2 lbs. ground chuck
- 4-5 oz blue cheese or Gorgonzola crumbles
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
Garlic Herb Aioli:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. grated garlic
- 1 tsp. squeeze Italian herb blend or 1 tbsp. fresh basil, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Blue Cheese Burgers:
Combine ground chuck, cheese crumbles , black pepper, kosher salt and olive oil together in a bowl. Gently mix until combined. Form 5-8 patties depending on the size you’d like. Once formed, press an indentation into the center of the patty. This is to ensure it doesn’t overly puff up in the center when cooked. Grill over high heat for 5 minutes on one side then flip and cook 3-4 minutes on the other side. Top cooked burgers with Garlic Herb Aioli.
Garlic Herb Aioli:
Whisk together mayonnaise, garlic, herbs, lemon juice, kosher salt and black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.