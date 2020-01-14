boom boom beignets

The team from Smac's Shack Food Truck is getting us ready for Mardi Gras with these delicious beignets!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup of warm water (100 - 105 degrees)
- 3⁄4 cup sugar, (divided into 1/4 cup & 1/2 cup)
- 1 (1⁄4-ounce) package active dry yeast
- 3 large eggs
- 1-1⁄4 teaspoons salt
- 1 (8 oz.) can evaporated milk
- 6-1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, (divided into 6 cups & 1/2 cup)
- 1⁄4 cup vegetable shortening
- Enough cottonseed oil to deep fry
- 2 cups powdered sugar (for finishing topping)
STEPS:
In a small bowl, combine water, 1⁄4 cup sugar, and yeast, creating a “yeast starter.” Let set for 10 minutes to allow yeast to blossom, forming bubbles and foam at top.
In a standard mixer bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, milk, and remaining 1/2 cup of sugar together. Add the yeast starter and continue mixing. Add 3 cups of flour and combine thoroughly. Cut in the shortening and continue to mix. Add 3 more cups of flour and mix to form a large dough ball.
Use remaining 1/2 cup of flour to work surface, knead it into the dough until smooth, about 10 minutes. Place dough into a large bowl, cover, and place in a warm place to rise, about 2 hours.
Preheat cottonseed oil to 375 degrees.
Roll out the dough to a 1⁄4 inch thick rectangle and cut into 2-inch squares. Fry pieces to a golden brown, turning continuously. Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.