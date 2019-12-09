The ladies from Punta Clara Kitchen show us these melt-in-your-mouth confections made with real Kentucky bourbon and dipped in rich dark chocolate.
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cups margarine
- 2½ lbs. powdered sugar
- 2 cups Bourbon
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2 lbs. white chocolate
- Dark chocolate for dipping
STEPS:
Paint molds with dark chocolate before you start mixing. Mix margarine, sugar, and Bourbon in mixer. Melt white chocolate in double boiler. Add sweetened condensed milk. At slow speed, add the white chocolate mixture to the Bourbon mixture. Mix until smooth. Fill piping bag and pipe into painted molds. Cover with dark chocolate. Place in freezer long enough for chocolate to set. Pop out of mold. May decorate with colored chocolate.
