BRAISED BALSAMIC CHICKEN
Serves 4-6
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Ground black pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon garlic salt
2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 14.5-ounce can diced San Marzano tomatoes
½ cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
½ teaspoon dried thyme
HOW TO PREP
Season chicken breasts with ground black pepper and garlic salt.
Heat olive oil in a medium skillet, and brown seasoned chicken breasts, with the onion slices, for about 5 minutes on each side.
Pour tomatoes and balsamic vinegar over chicken, and season with basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme. Simmer until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.
