Filipi, general manager of Texas de Brazil, stopped by Studio 10 to make a light, refreshing salad using hearts of palm, a beloved ingredient in Brazilian culture. He also shows us an impressive display of churrasco grilled meats!
Brazilian Vinaigrette
Servings: 6 (yields about 3 cups)
INGREDIENTS:
2 large tomatoes-unseeded and diced 1/8 inch
1/2 white onion -diced 1/8 inch
1/4 cup green bell peppers -diced 1/8 inch
1/2 cup yellow bell peppers -diced 1/8 inch
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 table spoon kosher salt
3 tablespoon of chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tablespoon of dried oregano.
1 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper
STEPS:
Dice vegetables - Tomatoes, onions, and peppers should all be diced to the same size for a unified presentation.
In a bowl, combine white vinegar, water, and salt and blend together using a wire whisk. Once mixed, incorporate vegetable oil very slowly to emulsify the mixture.
Once the mixture is completely emulsified, add the diced vegetables, parsley, and the oregano; taste to adjust the salt. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour and ready to serve. This vinaigrette can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Brazilian Hearts of Palm Salad
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups of heart of palm; cut 1/4 inch thick
2 English cucumber
1 red onion cut in julienne
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon of lemon peppers seasoning
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
STEPS:
Mix all the ingredients (heart of palm/cucumber/onion/cherry tomatoes/parsley) gently with a spatula.
Seasoning: Mix the lemon juice and lemon pepper in a bowl, then slowly add the olive oil until all ingredients are emulsified, making a vinaigrette.
Mix vinaigrette and vegetables together gently. Ready to serve!
