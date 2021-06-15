Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear is whipping up your favorite Summer snacks! Chelsey visited them to watch how their Bread and Butter Pickles are made. After cooling cucumber slices for hours, they head to the pot to boil in vinegar and a handful of spices.
Our friends at Punta Clara say the pickles stay crunchy and sweet in the can and your family will love it. They also have sweet suckers, fudge, preserves, and jams ready for you. If you would like to order a cake, they ask you to call ahead.
For more information about Punta Clara, visit them online.
Address: 17111 Scenic Hwy 98, Fairhope, AL 36532
