Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets makes a fresh side item for your spring and summer get togethers!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 head broccoli, about 3 cups, cut into small florets
- 12 oz bag broccoli coleslaw mix
- 4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
- ¾ cup dried cranberries
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- Dressing:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
STEPS:
Combine broccoli, broccoli slaw mix, bacon, dried cranberries, green onions, sunflower seeds and cheese in a large bowl.
To make dressing: In a smaller bowl whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Pour dressing over the broccoli mixture.
Mix until well combined. For best results, allow to sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. Stir well before serving.
