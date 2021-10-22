P.S. Taco has a new location in West Mobile! Besides delicious tacos, they're also serving brunch at this location every Sunday.
Chef Danny and Kristen with P.S. Taco stop by Studio 10 to make hot cakes and chicken, the Hash It Out dish, and mimosas- all from their brunch menu.
ABOUT P.S. TACO:
- 7899 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL
- Open: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm/ Sunday 8am-3pm
- thepstaco.com/mobile
- 251-340-2088
- Find on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.