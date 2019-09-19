Tommy from Stoney's Bar-B-Que makes Brunswick Stew, a savory appetizer or main dish with chicken, pork, beef brisket and vegetables. He's also preparing a bar-b-que feast on Studio 10!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cans (15 oz) Cream Style Corn
- 2 cans (15 oz) Diced Tomatoes
- 2 cans (15 oz) Small Green Lima Beans
- 2 cans (15 oz) Tomato Sauce
- 8 oz Cooked Chopped Beef Brisket
- 8 oz Cooked Pulled Pork
- 8 oz Cooked Chopped Chicken
- ½ cup Chopped Onion
- 4 oz Worcestershire Sauce
- ¾ tsp Salt
- ¾ tsp Black Pepper
- 1 ½ cup BBQ Sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's preferred)
- 1 tsp Lemon Juice
STEPS:
Combine all ingredients & simmer for 1 hour.
Yields approximately 1 1/2 gallon.
