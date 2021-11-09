Erin from Farm Fresh Meats stops by the Studio 10 kitchen to make her delicious, cheesy Brussels Sprouts Gratin. She also brought an entire Thanksgiving feast to go with it, including smoked turkey breast, slow cooker creamed corn, cornbread dressing, yeast rolls, and gravy! See below the recipes for information on ordering your Thanksgiving dishes from Farm Fresh Meats.
RECIPE: Brussels Sprouts Gratin:
*How Many Servings: 6-8
*Prep Time: 20 minutes
*Cook Time: 60 minutes
Erin says, "Thanksgiving is just around the corner and after almost a year and a half of quarantine, it’s about time we share some delicious food together!!! Somehow, Thanksgiving just doesn’t feel the same without at least one cheesy gratin dish. For my Thanksgiving dinner this year, I’ll be serving a creamy; cheesy; bacon-infused brussels sprout gratin. Talk about indulgence!! Your guests will definitely be asking for this recipe so, here it is!!!"
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs. brussels sprouts, trimmed of outer leaves and cut in half
- Salt, to taste
- ½ lb. Farm Fresh Meats smoked Bacon
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 shallots, peeled, halved and sliced
- 2 tablespoons AP Flour
- 1 ¾ cups whole milk
- 1 small pinch of nutmeg
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 4-6 oz freshly grated Gruyere cheese, divided
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and butter an 8 x 12-inch casserole dish.
2. Fill a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil. Add the sprouts to the boiling water and blanch for 3-4 minutes or until they are barely tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking, set aside.
3. Dice bacon and cook until crisp. Once desired doneness is reached, remove bacon from pan leaving the rendered fat in the pan.
4. Add butter to the pot and melt on medium heat. Add the shallots and gently cook until tender, about 4-5 minutes.
5. Next, add the flour to the butter and shallot mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes. With a whisk, slowly add the milk until all of the roux is incorporated into the milk. Cook over medium low heat for several minutes, stirring until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a wooden spoon. At this stage, add in fresh thyme and sprinkle with nutmeg.
6. Add 3 oz of grated Gruyere cheese into the white sauce and stir until the cheese is fully incorporated into the sauce. Add half of the cooked bacon to the sauce, taste and add more salt if necessary.
7. Lastly, add the sprouts to the cheese sauce and toss to coat. Transfer the cheesy sprouts to your buttered casserole dish, sprinkle with remaining bacon and cheese and bake for 25 minutes or until the top is brown and bubbly. Remove from oven and let it rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.
RECIPE: Slow Cooker Creamed Corn:
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 (15.25 oz) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 8 oz cream cheese, cubed
- 1 stick unsalted butter, cut in to thin slices
STEPS:
1. Place corn into slow cooker. Stir in milk, sugar and pepper until well combined. Without stirring, top with butter and cream cheese. Cover and cook on high heat for 2-3 hours.
2. Uncover and stir until butter and cream cheese are well combined. Cover and cook on high heat for an additional 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
BUSINESS INFORMATION:
Farm Fresh Meats has the dishes you need to make your Thanksgiving meal truly special and delicious! Here are the items you can order for the holiday:
- Bates Farm (Fresh Turkeys)
- Farm Fresh Meats Smoked Turkeys
- Farm Fresh Meats Smoked Hams
- Farm Fresh Meats Smoked Turkey Breast
- Savannah Classic Cornbread Dressing
- Farm Fresh Meats Smoked Bacon
- Farm Fresh Meats Smoked Ham Hocks
Order now because they're selling out fast!
FARM FRESH MEATS
- 22057 State Highway 59 South
- Robertsdale, AL 36567
- 251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386
- www.farmfreshmeatsal.com Facebook: @farmfreshmeats
- M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p
