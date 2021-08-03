Tony Barnes with Chickasaw Christian Community and Kathy Couey with the City of Chickasaw are featured on Studio 10, making some delicious and easy Buffalo chicken sliders that are perfect for feeding a crowd.
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 pounds chicken breast, boiled & shredded
- 2 pounds shredded cheese
- 64 oz bottle ranch dressing
- Frank's wing sauce
- 3 packs Hawaiian sweet rolls
STEPS:
Mix shredded chicken with shredded cheese, ranch dressing, and wing sauce.
Place in a 9x13 baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.
Slice three packs of Hawaiian sweet rolls and put back into paper container. Spread 1-3 of Buffalo chicken mixture over each of the three sets of rolls.
Place top back on and wrap in foil. Heat in oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Best served hot, but they are also good cold. Enjoy!
SPECIAL EVENT:
(Info from organizers) Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Chickasaw Christian Community in conjunction with the City of Chickasaw and the City Schools will host a Back 2 School Bash from 5-7pm. Due to the rise in COVID cases, we have changed it to a drive-thru event located in the parking lot of the JC Davis Auditorium at the corner of Grand Blvd. and Thompson Blvd. in Chickasaw.
We will be giving out free hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. We will also have games you can play right from your car and you can enter into a drawing for bikes and gift cards that have been donated by several of the churches and local businesses.
We would like to thank Hall Meat Packing and Cash and Carry of Chickasaw for donating the supplies for all the hot dogs. We would also like to thank Chickasaw United Methodist, The Port, Chickasaw First Baptist and the Vision in Chickasaw for their donations and support of this great event.
GROUP INFO:
(Info from organizers) Chickasaw Christian Community is made up of any church that wishes to join with other churches in the City of Chickasaw to bring about a positive change. In January, this group does several projects for the MLK Jr. Day of Service. In the past, we have built a playground, cleaned community buses, picked up trash, cleaned out the fence line along the interstate and many other things. During the spring, we have Friday night kickball games that are open to all ages. During the summer, we have Monday night water polo. Both of these event are so much fun and a great way to fellowship with others. In August, we host a citywide Back 2 School Bash.
You can find us on Facebook here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.