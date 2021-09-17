A McIntosh native, Shayla Barnes-Holloway, will be featured on the upcoming season of "Halloween Wars" on the Food Network!
Shayla, owner of The Buttercreamery Sweets Boutique, stopped by Studio 10 to make her delectable buttercream frosting and have some fun decorating cakes with Joe & Chelsey.
You can get her American buttercream recipe here on her website.
Be sure to watch Shayla compete on "Halloween Wars", premiering on the Food Network Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:00pm CT!
Shayla, who was born and raised in Washington County, recently relocated her award winning baking business to the Mobile area and has been featured on numerous cooking shows including Cake Hunters on the Cooking Channel and Sugar Rush on Netflix (which she won).
Being featured on Halloween Wars is Shayla’s latest honor AND challenge! Now Shayla would like to share her baking journey of how a small town girl took family recipes, combined them with S.T.E.A.M. knowledge instilled at the Alabama School of Math & Science and shaped them into a successful business with clients that include LeBron James, Sloane Stephens, DJ Khalid and many more!
“Halloween is the most exciting, drama-filled holiday on the calendar and I’d like to share some of my cake secrets with folks along the Gulf Coast looking for new treats for trick or treaters this year,” said Shayla.
Starting this week, Shayla will offer discounts on her delectably ghoulish Lemon Butter Cake with Slime Curd recipe featured on the first episode of Halloween Wars. Visitors can also enroll in one on one virtual or COVID safe baking classes for current bakers looking to improve their skills. Additionally, Shayla is offering special group decorating classes to learn how to bake her amazing Jack O'Lantern Cake or her delicious Halloween Cupcakes!
For more information about Shayla and to see more of her work, including custom wedding cakes and special occasion sweets, log on to buttercreamery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.