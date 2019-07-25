Rosa and Chase from El Papi prepare a dish of seared Gulf shrimp, tossed in a smoky, spicy chile sauce, with esquites, jasmine rice and fresh corn tortillas. Don't miss Cheers to Children at El Papi to benefit the Child Advocacy Center!
INGREDIENTS:
- Gulf Shrimp (16-20ct)
- Jasmine Rice
- For Salsa a la Mexicana:
- Guajillo Chiles
- Arbol Chiles
- Morita Chiles
- Garlic
- Yellow Onion
- Water
- 80/20 oil
- Ketchup
- Tomato Chicken Bouillon
- Salt
- For Esquites:
- Corn
- Red Bell Pepper
- Poblano Chiles
- Yellow Onion
- Salt
- Pepper
- Queso Fresco
- For Garnish:
- Cilantro
- Lime
- Fresh Corn Tortillas
STEPS:
Peel, devein all shrimp. Hold cold and dry.
Cook rice according to package specifications and hold warm.
Toast dried chiles (guajillo, arbol, morita), garlic, and onion in skillet or flat grill. Once browned, transfer to blender and add water. Blend until smooth consistency. Heat oil in hot skillet. Add ketchup and conzomate. Simmer until reaching a very smooth consistency, deep red color, and rich flavor. Season to taste with salt and remove from heat.
Husk ears of corn and char them directly over open flame. Once cooled, slice all charred kernels off ears. Chop pepper and onions to similar size of kernels. Heat oil over high heat on flat grill or skillet. Add corn, peppers, and onion to hot oil, saute until brown color begin to show. Remove from heat.
Heat oil in medium-high skillet. Place 8 shrimp into hot oil, let sear for 2 minutes or until shrimp release from pan. Flip all shrimp let sear for 1 minute. Add Salsa ala Mexicana to skillet. Cook shrimp in sauce for about 2 minutes, tossing and scraping sauce often. Remove from heat.
Serve shrimp next to esquites and jasmine rice. Pour remaining sauce over shrimp. Sprinkle queso fresco over esquites. Top all with cilantro and garnish with cilantro. Accompany with fresh corn tortillas.
