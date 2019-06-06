Taqueria Mexico/ Taqueria Cancun features another delicious dish on Studio 10!
Watch the video to see Dora prepare Camerones a la Diablo. It's a spicy shrimp dish with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Make sure to try their delicious margaritas and daiquiris in all kinds of flavors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.