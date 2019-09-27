Chef Nino from Rouses shows us how to make this Sicilian dish of eggplant, olives, and onions seasoned with herbs.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 medium-sized eggplants, about 2 pounds total
- ½ tablespoon sea salt
- ¾ cup Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 large onion, chopped into 1/8-inch cubes
- 2 celery stalks, sliced and chopped into 1/8-inch cubes
- 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 1/8-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts
- 1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed (and chopped if large)
- 24 green olives, pitted and halved
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
STEPS:
Peel and cut the eggplant into 1-inch cubes and place in a colander. Sprinkle with salt, and mix well to lightly coat eggplant. Allow to drain for 30 minutes.
Rinse the eggplant, then squeeze it dry with your hands.
Heat 1/3 cup of the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the eggplant in batches over high heat, adding more oil as needed. Remove eggplant from pan and drain on paper towels.
Add more oil to the pan. Reduce the heat and add the onion and celery, cooking for 5 minutes, or until softened but not brown.
Add the red bell pepper and pine nuts, and cook for 2 more minutes.
Remove any excess oil from pan, and add the tomatoes. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the liquid is reduced and the mixture is quite dry. Season with black pepper.
Add the vinegar, sugar, capers and olives, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes over low heat.
Return the eggplant to the mixture and cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, then remove from the heat and let cool.
Top with parsley and serve.
