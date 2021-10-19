Sponsored by Greater Gulf State Fair

It's almost fair time in Mobile! The Greater Gulf State Fair will be back October 29- November 7, 2021, at The Grounds. 

Josh Woods, executive director, stops by Studio 10 to make a favorite fair food- caramel apples!

Discounted advanced tickets are on sale now at greatergulfstatefair.com

GREATER GULF STATE FAIR:

