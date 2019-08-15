Chef Adam from The August House is showing us how to make a Carnivore Brunch Skillet! This delicious dish has bacon, brisket, filet, eggs, herb roasted potatoes and lots of veggies.
INGREDIENTS:
- Eggs
- Red potatoes
- Peppers
- Onions
- Zucchini
- Squash
- Spinach
- Broccoli
- Asparagus
- Desired meat/steak
STEPS:
In a cast iron skillet combine olive oil and butter and place on med high heat. Once hot, place steak of choice in skillet and sear on both sides, ( 3min on each side for rare). Remove steak from skillet and let rest before plating. Turn down heat and add all of the pre-cut vegetables into the skillet and 1 tablespoon more of butter and olive oil. Stir occasionally and let vegetables caramelize. While vegetables cook, take a non stick skillet and cook an egg to your preference. Cut steak and stir into vegetables and top with egg. Garnish with cheese if so desired.
